49ers Overreactions: Is Healthy Jimmy Garoppolo Valuable in NFL Playoffs?

49ers overreactions: Is healthy Jimmy G valuable in playoffs?

The 49ers advanced through the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs as the favorites.

Now, they step into the role of the underdogs against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Among the NFL's final four quarterbacks are MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

And then there’s 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the 262nd of 262 selections in last year’s draft. Although the 49ers are unbeaten in eight games with Purdy at quarterback, he still faces stiff odds.

Is he the person to help the 49ers finish the job? Let’s sort this out in this edition of 49ers overreactions with the help from our followers on Facebook . . .

Purdy had a rookie game. Play Jimmy G if he’s healthy (Tiny Martinez)

Overreaction? Yes.

There is zero debate that Brock Purdy will be the 49ers’ quarterback for as long as they’re still playing football games this postseason.

Heck, the way Purdy played under pressure over the past two months, it will be difficult to remove him next season for Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo or anybody else.

Aside from a difficult offensive game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, the 49ers’ offense has excelled with Purdy at quarterback.

Purdy proved he can run the offense from the pocket every bit as good — if not better — than Garoppolo. And his ability to make off-schedule plays is everything the 49ers hoped they would get from Lance.

The only elements of Purdy's game that do not stack up to Lance's are executing the quarterback-driven run game and the strong arm that stretches the field vertically and horizontally.

Purdy looked like a rookie with how he handled the end-of-half situation against the Cowboys. He should have thrown the ball away a lot sooner. But, still, it all worked out.

Purdy’s steady play has enabled coach Kyle Shanahan to deploy an offense that is split evenly between running and passing. And that’s likely how the 49ers must proceed against the Eagles on Sunday.

Garoppolo is not expected back at practice this week from his fractured left foot. And the offseason will almost assuredly see him sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

However, If the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl, the club will have a decision to make: Should Garoppolo or veteran Josh Johnson serve as the backup to Purdy?

I am still not convinced that #Kyle will be able to win the SB or even get back. He disappears in the biggest games. (Tyler Withrow)

Overreaction? No.

It is certainly not an overreaction to be skeptical. In the case of Shanahan, there is a track record.

He was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, who were outscored 31-0 in the final 21 minutes of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots.

And in the 49ers’ two previous playoff appearances, their seasons ended after squandering 10-point fourth-quarter leads to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV and to the Los Angeles Rams last year in the NFC Championship Game.

Until a coach (or quarterback) wins a championship, there always will be doubters. And that's fair.

The book is out on how to neutralize our weapons (Rice Jordan)

Overreaction? Yes.

The book to which you refer was written by the Cowboys on Sunday. However, executing it is another thing altogether.

Dallas' active defensive front got penetration and disrupted the 49ers’ running attack. Then, Micah Parsons and others generated pressure against Purdy and threw off the timing of the 49ers’ passing game.

It is not as simple as being able to blanket Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

The opposition has to guess correctly with their coverages and win one-on-one battles.

Dallas succeeded in holding the 49ers to just one touchdown and 14 points fewer than their average with Purdy at quarterback.

Philadelphia’s defense is even better, but the 49ers have enough playmakers that they should be able to create some opportunities.

Both lines didn't play that great. They better step it up or we will be watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl!! (Eric McCloud)

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers will have to score more than 19 points on Sunday against the Eagles to advance to the Super Bowl.

And that will be no easy task.

Philadelphia has a better defensive line than Dallas, and their offensive line is better, too. As the week begins, it remains to be seen if key defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available.

Omenihu was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted bail. The 49ers say they are in the “process of gathering further information."

During a week when a lot of things have to go right for the 49ers, Omenihu’s arrest was bad news all the way around.

