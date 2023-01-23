49ers' Christian McCaffrey Vows to Be Ready Vs. Eagles in NFC Title Game

CMC vows to be ready to face Eagles despite calf discomfort originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Things were not easy for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday.

Not only was it difficult for him to find room to operate against the Dallas Cowboys’ fast and aggressive defense, he was dealing with a bothersome calf condition.

“I was fighting but made it through — made it through great,” McCaffrey said following the 49ers’ 19-12 victory over the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Levi's Stadium.

McCaffrey played 44 of the 49ers’ 66 offensive snaps, and spent periods of time on the sideline in the second half with Elijah Mitchell taking over for the other 22 snaps.

McCaffrey confirmed the calf discomfort and expressed optimism he will be ready for the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game matchup against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“Nothing bad, all good,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey has electrified the 49ers’ offense since his midseason arrival from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade. The 49ers are 12-0 since McCaffrey moved into the starting lineup.

On Sunday, he was limited to 35 yards rushing on 10 carries, but accounted for the 49ers’ only touchdown of the day on a 2-yard burst up the middle on the first play of the fourth quarter. The touchdown gave the 49ers a 16-9 lead.

McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games for the 49ers. It is the longest scoring streak in his career, and the most consecutive games with a touchdown by a member of the 49ers since Terrell Owens had scores in nine consecutive games in 1998.

McCaffrey had a team-high six receptions against the Cowboys but managed only 22 yards.

“It’s a good defense,” McCaffrey said. “They play hard. They fly to the ball, they tackle well. They definitely caused some problems for us early.

“I was happy with the way our guys just responded and kept going one play at a time and had a couple long, really good drives there in the second half that changed the momentum of the game. But it's definitely a good defense that we played.”

The 49ers finished with 113 rushing yards on 32 attempts. Mitchell led the 49ers with 51 yards on 14 carries.

