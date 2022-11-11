49ers

49ers' George Kittle a Nominee for NFL's Salute to Service Award

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This weekend's NFL games will feature a Salute to Service theme in honor of the men and women in the military.

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is one of this year's nominees for the league's Salute to Service Award.

Kittle has several family members in the military, including an uncle who served in the National Guard for three tours.

"The fact that I got to grow up around military members and see how they served and see what they did overseas and then come back and still be a dad or a mom or a sister or a brother, it's incredible to me," Kittle said. "I play football. While sometimes I feel like a gladiator in these amazing stadiums and stuff, I don't do half the stuff that they do on a daily basis, especially overseas, leaving their families for weeks at a time, months at a time. I don't do that. It means a lot to me that the NFL goes above and beyond for our military."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

49ers fans can vote for Kittle for the Salute to Service Award until Nov. 30. Finalists will be announced in January.

You can catch Kittle and the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night right here on NBC Bay Area.

Veterans Day 6 hours ago

Veterans Day Message From 49ers' George Kittle: ‘Always Take Time to Honor Them'

sunday night football Nov 9

49ers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football: How to Watch and What to Know

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLsunday night footballGeorge Kittle
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us