49ers' George Kittle a Nominee for NFL's Salute to Service Award

This weekend's NFL games will feature a Salute to Service theme in honor of the men and women in the military.

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is one of this year's nominees for the league's Salute to Service Award.

Kittle has several family members in the military, including an uncle who served in the National Guard for three tours.

"The fact that I got to grow up around military members and see how they served and see what they did overseas and then come back and still be a dad or a mom or a sister or a brother, it's incredible to me," Kittle said. "I play football. While sometimes I feel like a gladiator in these amazing stadiums and stuff, I don't do half the stuff that they do on a daily basis, especially overseas, leaving their families for weeks at a time, months at a time. I don't do that. It means a lot to me that the NFL goes above and beyond for our military."

49ers fans can vote for Kittle for the Salute to Service Award until Nov. 30. Finalists will be announced in January.

You can catch Kittle and the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night right here on NBC Bay Area.