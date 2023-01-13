49ers, Fans Prepare for Rainy Playoff Game Against Seahawks at Levi's Stadium

The least expensive tickets for the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks wild-card playoff game Saturday afternoon at Levi's Stadium are getting more affordable with rain in the forecast.

Fair weather fans may be dumping their tickets ahead of the stormy matchup, but that's good news for diehard fans who are hoping to nab some cheaper tickets.

"This one is still a pretty hot ticket given that these are two very strong fan bases," said Kyle Zorn, a content strategist at tickpick.com. "It’s the highest average purchase price out of any game this weekend. Although, the lowest, least expensive tickets have dropped as the week has progressed."

On average, fans are spending about $430 a ticket for the game, more than other fans this weekend. But the lowest-priced tickets – located in the upper sections – are now about $100, and there were quite a few available as of Friday morning. For fans hoping to sit closer to the action, NBC Bay Area found a handful of tickets going for more than $10,000 apiece, according to TickPick and Ticketmaster.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fans shouldn't factor the weather into their ticket budget after Saturday's game. Zorn said that deeper into the playoffs, fans will want to be in attendance rain or shine.

As for Saturday's game and the weather, stadium crews have been using big fans to dry the field out as much as possible. The grass, which was replaced just a few games ago, will be covered up until warmups on Saturday.

Trainers will help the players figure out which cleats to wear depending on the field conditions.