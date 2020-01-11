49ers takeaways: What we learned in 27-10 NFL playoff win vs. Vikings

BOX SCORE

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers earned the bye for the first round of the playoffs. And they took full advantage of all the benefits.

The 49ers came out enthusiastic, energized, healthy and focused. Coach Kyle Shanahan's team easily took care of the Minnesota Vikings with a 27-10 victory on Saturday at Levi's Stadium to advance to next week's NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers imposed their will on the Vikings. They featured a suffocating defensive performance, combined with a running attack that completely crushed Minnesota's soul.

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers winner next Sunday at Levi's Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Here is what you need to know about the 49ers' impressive performance:

Dee-fense gets unlocked

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said edge rusher Dee Ford is the key to the team's defense because he "unlocks" the pass rush.

What he meant is that having Ford's presence gives the 49ers another threat off the edge, so it opens things up for defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead. It showed on Saturday.

Ford returned to action after playing just four snaps over the final six games of the regular season. And the entire group looked to benefit. Bosa registered two sacks. Ford, Arik Armstead, and DeForest Buckner registered a sack apiece of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Anthony Zettel also picked up a sack in the final minutes.

Cousins completed 21 of 29 passes for 172 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

It started with the 49ers' run defense to set up third-down situations. The 49ers completely shut down running back Dalvin Cook, who was held to just 18 yards rushing on nine carries and came up with 8 yards on six receptions.

Running all over the Vikings' defense

Shanahan often speaks about his goal of having balance between the run and pass games. But, he says, he will always play calls that he believes gives the team the best chance to win.

On Saturday, that consisted of a steady diet of running plays that seemed to take all the air out of the Vikings' sails.

The key sequence of the game came in the third quarter after Richard Sherman picked off a Cousins pass.

Shanahan dialed up eight consecutive running plays. Tevin Coleman had runs of 4, 6 and 6 yards. Raheem Mostert entered the game and picked up 7, 4 and 4 yards. Coleman re-entered and tore off an 11-yard run to set up a 2-yard touchdown.

It was Coleman's second 2-yard touchdown of the game. Coleman finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 22 rushing attempts.

As a team, the 49ers rushed the ball 47 times for 185 yards (3.9-average).

[RELATED: Jimmy G lays out Vikings' Barr on pancake block]

Making permanent switch at cornerback?

The 49ers gave Ahkello Witherspoon one more opportunity on Saturday afternoon, but they did not show with patience.

Before the first quarter was over, the 49ers went with Emmanuel Moseley at right cornerback. And it seems as if Moseley has a good opportunity to move into that starting role on a long-term basis.

After insisting that Witherspoon did not play poorly in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh decided to remain with Witherspoon to open against the Vikings. The 49ers benched Witherspoon for the final drive against the Seahawks.

But the leash was short on Saturday. Witherspoon was called for pass interference against Stefon Diggs. He gave up a 12-yard pass to Adam Thielen on third-and-2, then got beat by Diggs for a 41-yard TD on the Vikings' second drive of the game.

Moseley entered the game for the next series and finished the game.