Charles Omenihu Back With 49ers, Preparing for Playoff Game Vs. Eagles

SANTA CLARA — Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was back at the 49ers’ practice facility on Wednesday, just two days after being arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will let the legal process play out and if he's healthy, Omenihu will play Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. Omenihu was scheduled to go through a limited practice Wednesday due to an oblique strain.

Members of the organization have looked into the allegations involving Omenihu and the club decided no immediate actions were warranted, Shanahan said.

"We feel very good about letting the legal process take care of itself and don’t feel we should kick him off the team at this time," Shanahan said.

The NFL in a statement said Omenihu remains eligible to play this weekend: "The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status."

Omenihu, 25, whom the 49ers acquired in a 2021 trade from the Houston Texans, has played an important role as a rotational player along the 49ers’ defensive line.

Omenihu was third on the 49ers with 4.5 sacks during the regular season. He leads the team with two sacks in the two playoff victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Omenihu is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

San Jose Police were called Monday at 4:39 p.m. to investigate a reported domestic violence incident.

An adult female said her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, according to the police report. She declined medical attention but complained of pain to her arm.

Omenihu was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted bail and was released.

The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

