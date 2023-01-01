Christian McCaffrey Passes Roger Craig for Most RB Catches in Six NFL Seasons

CMC passes Craig for most catches by an RB in first six seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's no denying Christian McCaffrey is a special talent, but now there's a record to prove it.

McCaffrey passed 49ers great Roger Craig for the most catches by a running back in his first six NFL seasons Sunday with his 435th career reception, a 6-yarder during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With two catches thus far, Christian McCaffrey has 435 in his career. He surpasses Roger Craig's mark for most receptions in his first six NFL seasons. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 1, 2023

McCaffrey entered Sunday’s game with 433 career catches, but it didn’t take him long to tie and then pass Craig’s record. And McCaffrey did it in 20 fewer games.

McCaffrey added four more receptions after breaking Craig's record, giving him 439 catches in 74 career games. He grabbed 390 passes in 64 games with the Carolina Panthers, who traded the 26-year-old to 49ers on Oct. 21, and it seems like nothing but good things have happened since.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is having a field day with McCaffrey in the 49ers' offense, as the running back had 193 total yards (121 rushing, 72 receiving) and one touchdown in San Francisco's 37-34 overtime win.

McCaffrey has been a huge part of the 49ers' nine-game win streak -- he's experienced only one loss in a San Francisco uniform -- and he'll be critical during their playoff push toward Super Bowl LVII.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast