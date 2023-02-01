Nick Bosa Contract Extension: 49ers GM John Lynch Preaches Patience

Lynch preaches patience with Bosa's contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There isn't much concern surrounding Nick Bosa's contract extension with the 49ers; Both sides are practicing patience.

In speaking to reporters in the locker room Tuesday, Bosa discussed his contract extension, explaining why it won't be something he will focus his attention on right away.

"Just see where it goes,” Bosa said Tuesday. “I’m definitely going to have patience and probably not worry about it for some time. I have an amazing agent who will handle all that, and I’ll just enjoy my time off and get ready to roll next year.”

General manager John Lynch discussed Bosa's extension and why the 49ers will be preaching patience throughout the process.

“Yeah, I think first of all with Nick, in my heart of hearts, he deserves to be the Defensive Player of the Year in our league," Lynch said Wednesday. "And I hope that comes his way, because he's earned that.

"He's a fantastic football player, he's a game-changer of a football player. I should stop now, but everybody already knows all that. I think we have a really good track record. You look the last five years, working backward with Deebo [Samuel] and before that it was Fred [Warner] and [George] Kittle and Trent [Williams] and Jimmy [Garoppolo] of getting our players done, but it takes time, it takes patience, it takes persistence, and we'll have that on our side."

Bosa's calm demeanor perfectly pairs with the pace the 49ers historically have moved at regarding contract extension negotiations, which should provide fans with optimism that a deal will get done.

"He's represented by very good and capable people," Lynch added. "And you heard Nick yesterday, he never seems to get too excited, he's pretty chill about the whole thing and I think with that in mind and each of us wanting the same thing, we'll be able to come to an agreement."

Feel free to fire up the "PayBosa" hashtags, but be aware that this process likely will take some time.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they should have no problems locking up the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner.

