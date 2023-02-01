Kyle Shanahan Expects Trent Williams' 2023 Return, Despite Retirement Chatter

Shanahan expects Williams to return, not retire in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the mind of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, left tackle Trent Williams will be back in a San Francisco uniform to start the 2023 NFL season.

Speaking with reporters during San Francisco's end-of-season press conference, Shanahan explained why he believes the 34-year-old will be returning to the Bay Area for another season.

"Yeah, I do, but if everyone had to do a press conference and talk for a while after these games, I'm sure we'd say a lot of things that didn't tell you guys exactly everything that's going to happen for the next eight months, but I didn't read his words as that's a big thing for him," Shanahan told reporters. "I know Trent loves football.

"I know it's very hard at his age, in any situation to do what you do for that long and come up short, but I'd be really surprised if Trent wasn't fired up in a few weeks."

After the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Williams revealed to reporters that he is contemplating retirement.

"It's a long season, having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself," Williams shared. "You do kind of think about what's life like after football, because I've done this every year of my life since the second grade. You do get to that age, especially after ending the year like this and it being as exhausting as it was and still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it, you get to that age. Honestly, I'm just taking it one day at a time and we'll see how it goes."

Should Williams hang up his cleats after the 49ers' loss, his career would end on a sour note as the veteran was ejected for body slamming the Eagles' K'Von Wallace in an act of frustration. Nevertheless, one act should not define an otherwise outstanding career thus far.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time First Team All-Pro member -- in 2021 and 2022 -- and a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2015, Williams' presence undoubtedly will be missed by San Francisco, if he decides to retire.

However, if Shanahan is to be believed, Williams will be with the 49ers again next season.

