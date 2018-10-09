Alex Spanos Dies at 95

The longtime San Diego Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday, his family announced. He was 95.

The team Spanos bought and ran as a family business for decades relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 under the management of his son, Dean Spanos.

"From humble beginnings to becoming the top apartment builder across the nation and the owner of an NFL franchise, Alex proved that dreams do come true," according to the family's statement.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week, the family said.

Spanos borrowed less than $1,000 in the early 1950s to buy a used catering truck. The truck was used to sell meals to migrant farm workers in the Central Valley, according to his biography on the Chargers’ website.

His autobiography “Sharing the Wealth: My Story” describes his early business ventures.

Spanos bought an interest in the Chargers in 1980 and acquired the team outright in 1984. Ten years later, he put his son, Dean, in charge of operations and retired.

In fact, he built the A.G. Spanos organization and the San Diego

Chargers as family-run operations.

In 2008, Spanos announced he was suffering from dementia by publishing a letter in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

That same year he was awarded the Medal of the Commander of the Order of Honor by the Greece president.

He and his wife, Faye, celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2015.

He had four children, 15 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.