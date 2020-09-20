Raiders

Allegiant Stadium: What to Know About Raiders' Vegas Home Before Opener

By Las Vegas Review-journal

Everything Raiders fans should know about Allegiant Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Allegiant Stadium is finally ready for its debut as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to play the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

The $2.02 billion, 65,000-seat stadium was constructed in 31 months and is chock-full of special features.

Sitting on Russell Road and Polaris Drive, the stadium is located just south of the Las Vegas Strip, separated from it by Interstate 15.

The stadium is home to both the Raiders and UNLV, who will play NCAA football games in the stadium after playing at Sam Boyd Stadium since 1971.

The stadium can host large events such as football games or major concerts to smaller, private events, with the 10 events spaces located inside.

Read more at the Las Vegas Review-Journal

