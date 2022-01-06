Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady Business Partner Alex Guerrero in Text Messages

By Nick Goss

AB calls out Tom Brady business partner Alex Guerrero in text messages originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown released a lengthy statement Wednesday night explaining his side of the story from last weekend when his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers concluded in bizarre fashion (although he has not officially been released by the team at this time).

The veteran wide receiver isn't done talking about his time in Tampa Bay, though.

Brown on Thursday morning posted text messages between him and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Brown also posted screenshots of text messages with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

A few hours later, Brown took to Twitter to address the reaction to the texts and other messages he made public.

Brown tallied 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games with the Buccaneers this season. He played 11 games (including the playoffs) for the Bucs in 2020 and helped them win Super Bowl LV.

Brown, based on his statement Wednesday night, intends to play next season. He's still a talented and productive wide receiver when healthy. The question is whether he's too much of a distraction for another NFL team to take a chance and sign him.

