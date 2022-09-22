Stephen Vogt, Beloved Athletics Fan Favorite, to Retire After 2022 MLB Season

'I Believe!' A's fan-favorite Vogt to retire after 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 10 MLB seasons and six with the Athletics, Stephen Vogt is calling it a career.

The 37-year-old catcher announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season.

Vogt spent the beginning of his professional baseball career mostly as a journeyman minor-league catcher. He debuted in 2012 with the Tampa Bay Rays before catching on with the A's the following year.

From 2013-17, Vogt emerged as a fan-favorite in Oakland. He was named an All-Star twice in 2015 and '16, batting .256/.322/.424 with 32 home runs over those two campaigns.

"I believe in Stephen Vogt!" became fans' rallying cry for the veteran that followed him around to other stops in the big leagues -- the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and last year when he helped the Atlanta Braves win a World Series title.

In 2022, Vogt signed on for one more season with the A's to complete his career where it first took off.

In 60 games this season, Vogt has logged just a .563 OPS, but his mentorship in the clubhouse has been crucial for a young, rebuilding team.

On Aug. 27, Vogt mashed a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at home. The A's went on to win 3-2 in 11 innings.

After the game, Vogt revealed that his family was in attendance at the Coliseum. He began getting emotional in the postgame interview with NBC Sports California's Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden.

“I don’t know, they’ve got to leave for school next week so this was their last game at the Coliseum this year. It’s just so special to have them down here,” Vogt said before choking up.

The A's will celebrate Vogt's career on Oct. 5 at the Coliseum -- their season finale against the Los Angeles Angels and Vogt's last career game.