Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.

You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer left the game in the first quarter with a head injury, thrusting Zappe into the spotlight.

The rookie quarterback acquitted himself nicely, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Zappe nearly led the Patriots to an improbable win, but Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense made a few more plays in a 27-24 overtime victory.

Zappe and Rodgers had a brief exchange after the game. In his postgame press conference, Zappe revealed what the future Hall of Famer told him.

“He just said ‘good luck the rest of the way’ and I said the same thing for him. He said ‘congrats on playing for the first time.’” — Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe on his post-game meeting with Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/Hmgk2ExBqo — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2022

The Patriots host the 1-3 Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium, and the team hasn't announced who will start at quarterback. Mac Jones missed the Packers game because of an ankle injury. If both Jones and Hoyer are unable to play because of injuries, we likely will see Zappe make his first NFL start.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of ending their losing streak this weekend.