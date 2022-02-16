Olympic Zone

Alpine Skiing's Iconic Races and Hard Falls

Rutledge Wood straps into ski boots to a lesson in Alpine skiing from Olympian Erik Schlopy. He learns that the rules are easy, but crashing on "white cement" is very, very hard.

This article tagged under:

Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsAlpine skiing
