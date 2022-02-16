Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Olympic Zone Alpine Skiing's Iconic Races and Hard Falls Published 11 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago Rutledge Wood straps into ski boots to a lesson in Alpine skiing from Olympian Erik Schlopy. He learns that the rules are easy, but crashing on "white cement" is very, very hard. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsAlpine skiing