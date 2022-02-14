Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Olympic Zone Colby Stevenson: How a Car Crash Gave Him the Focus to Win Published 46 mins ago • Updated 46 mins ago Colby Stevenson, already a silver medalist in freeski big air at this Olympics, shares how a life-threatening car accident allowed him to adopt a new winning mindset. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter Olympicsfreestyle skiingcolby stevenson