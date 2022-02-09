Olympic Zone

Could Beijing Bring the Miracle on Ice Part 2?

With a squad full of college players and even some teenagers, the U.S. men's hockey team is the youngest in decade. Sam Brock talks to the team members about whether they "believe in miracles."

