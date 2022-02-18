David Wise Shares Adorable Moment With Family After Winning Silver Medal

David Wise became a three-time Olympic medalist on Friday.

Wise won silver in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe, an event he was the two-time defending champion in. He's now made the freeski halfpipe podium each time the event has been featured at the Olympics.

After securing his third medal, the 31-year-old American shared a sweet (and funny) moment with his family back at home in Reno, Nev.

Wise's wife, Alexandra, and two children, Nayeli and Malachi, crashed one of his interviews via video chat. While his children were describing the large number of people who were watching the halfpipe final along with them, Malachi made a funny face at his father.

And David responded by mimicking his son.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"I can't wait to hug you guys," David said. "I can feel it. I can visualize it right now."

While Wise's family wasn't there in person to celebrate the silver medal, he did have cardboard cutouts of their faces on hand.