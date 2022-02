Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze in the two-woman bobsled race held Saturday in Beijing.

Meyers Taylor rode to the Olympic podium with teammate Sylvia Hoffman.

Germany's Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka walked away with the two top spots in the race -- boosting Germany into a tie with the United States in the Olympic medal count at 24 for each country. Nolte won gold and Jamanka won silver.