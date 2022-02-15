Look Back At Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir's Olympic Figure Skating Careers

If you've watched any Olympic figure skating lately, you know Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

The pair has been a staple of NBC broadcasts as figure skating commentators, dating back to when they first took the air at the 2014 Olympics.

But what did Lipinski and Weir do before their broadcasting careers? They were figure skaters, of course.

Here's everything you should know about their Olympic careers:

Did Tara Lipinski compete in the Olympics?

Yes -- she competed in the 1998 Nagano Olympics. At 15 years old, Lipinski became the youngest figure skater to win an Olympic gold medal when she won the ladies' singles. She defeated fellow American Michelle Kwan, who won silver in the event.

Did Johnny Weir win an Olympic medal?

Nope.

Weir is a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2006 Torino Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games. Though he never medaled, Weir placed fifth in the men's singles in 2006 and sixth in the men's singles in 2010.

Were Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir skating partners?

While Lipinski and Weir are partners in the broadcast booth, they were never a team on the ice. They never even competed in the same Olympics -- with Lipinski in 1998 and Weir in 2006 and 2010. They were both singles skaters, too, so they weren't partners with anyone.

When did Tara Lipinski retire from figure skating?

Despite her young age, 1998 was the only year that Lipinski competed in the Olympics. She turned professional later in 1998, which made her ineligible compete in the Olympics again. Lipinski retired from figure skating in 2002.

When did Johnny Weir retire from figure skating?

Weir took two seasons off from skating after the 2010 Olympics, but his career didn't end there. He returned to the ice in 2012, with his sights set on competing in the 2014 Sochi Games. One year later, though, in October of 2013, Weir officially retired from figure skating.

Notable Johnny Weir outfits from the Olympics

