Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Olympic Zone Love Is in the Olympic Air: Meet the Olympic Sweethearts Published 55 mins ago • Updated 55 mins ago What's it like competing at the Olympics with your significant other by your side—or, in some cases, competing against you? Meet athletes heating up the snow and ice on Valentine's Day in Beijing. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsValentine's Day