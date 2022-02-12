The United States' women's hockey team might get another shot against Canada in the gold medal match at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but first it will have to skate past Finland in the semifinals.

Storylines about Team USA finding redemption in Beijing are easy: After a 4-2 loss to Canada in the preliminary round, the Americans were able to squeeze out a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the first knockout game of the 2022 Olympic tournament.

The middle chapter of the team's Olympic saga starts and stops with Finland -- a team that has won four straight games, including a 7-1 thrashing over Japan in the quarterfinals.

The Americans bested Finland 5-2 in their first game in Beijing on Feb. 3, and have a notable matchup edge at goalie thanks to stellar play from Alex Cavallini at the 2022 Olympics. Cavallini will be test by a Finnish offense that has found the back of the net five or more times in four straight wins.

Team USA has a record of 9-0 against Finland in women's ice hockey at the Olympics.

What is the women's hockey bracket at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Four teams remain in the 2022 Olympics women's hockey tournament -- Canada, Finland, Switzerland and the United States.

Canada throttled Sweden 11-0 in their first knockout game in Beijing. The Canadians have not lost yet at the 2022 Olympics.

Switzerland stunned ROC late in the quarterfinals with two goals in the final three minutes to win 4-2.

When are the women's hockey semifinals at the Olympics?

Canada and Switzerland play in the first semifinal at 11:10 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb 13.

Team USA gets Finland on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:10 a.m. ET.

USA Network will televise both semifinal games and they will be available for streaming on Peacock.

Canada has 22 total medals in the event, while the U.S. has 17.