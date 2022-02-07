Sweden Captures Bronze in Mixed Doubles Curling

Sweden swept its way to a bronze medal on Tuesday.

The duo of Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson beat the Great Britain team of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat 9-3 in the bronze medal match of mixed doubles curling at the Beijing National Aquatics Center. It is Sweden’s first medal in mixed doubles after the country missed out on the inaugural tournament at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Great Britain struck first with a point in the opening end. From there, de Val and Eriksson went on a 9-0 run over the next four ends. Great Britain got two points in the sixth end, but Sweden still clinched the early victory.

The victory secures Eriksson his third career Olympic medal, while de Val will receive her first.

Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Next up for Eriksson is the men’s tournament, which begins on Wednesday. Eriksson and Co. nearly won the competition in 2018, but Sweden fell to Team USA in the gold medal match.

de Val’s 2022 Olympics journey comes to a close, as she is not a part of Sweden’s women’s team.

Sweden had gone 5-4 in round-robin play, while Great Britain went 6-3. Great Britain beat Sweden in the first mixed doubles curling match of the 2022 Winter Olympics, earning a 9-5 victory on Wednesday.