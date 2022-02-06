Freeski Big Air

Freeski Big Air Makes Olympic Debut, USA's Darian Stevens Qualifies for Final

By Julia Elbaba

Freeski Big Air made its Olympic debut at Big Air Shougang on Monday morning in Beijing. 

The women’s Freeski Big Air qualifying featured 26 athletes with 12 advancing to the Olympic final. Each athlete had their highest scores from two of their three runs combined to determine their place on the leaderboard.

The event took a lot of twists and turns as the standings changed each of the three rounds. Ultimately, Canada’s Megan Oldham came out on top with a final score of 171.25.

France's Tess Ledeux, who was at the top of the leaderboard after her first run, finished second overall with a final score of 171.00. Anastasia Tatalina of the ROC finished third with a final score of 163.25.

The lone American to qualify for the Freeski Big Air Final was Darian Stevens, who took eighth place with a final score of 152.00. Americans Marin Hamill and Maggie Voisin placed 14th and 15th, respectively.

The women's Freeski Big Air Final is Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET at Big Air Shougang.

