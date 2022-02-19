Team USA Figure Skating

Two American Duos Set to Compete for Gold in Pairs Free Skate

This is the final figure skating event of the 2022 Olympics

Figure skating officially wraps up at the 2022 Olympics on Saturday morning with the pairs free skate.

Two American pairs qualified for the final skate in the pairs short program -- Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier placed sixth, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc placed seventh. Both have an outside shot at earning a medal.

The top five spots ahead of the Americans were occupied by just two nations -- China and the Russian Olympic Committee. China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han topped the pairs short program with a 84.41 score, followed closely behind by three ROC pairs. Another Chinese team rounded out the top five.

The pairs free skate is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, airing live on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Team USA Figure Skatingfigure skatingTimothy LeDucAshley Cain-Gribble
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us