Two American Duos Set to Compete for Gold in Pairs Free Skate

Figure skating officially wraps up at the 2022 Olympics on Saturday morning with the pairs free skate.

Two American pairs qualified for the final skate in the pairs short program -- Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier placed sixth, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc placed seventh. Both have an outside shot at earning a medal.

The top five spots ahead of the Americans were occupied by just two nations -- China and the Russian Olympic Committee. China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han topped the pairs short program with a 84.41 score, followed closely behind by three ROC pairs. Another Chinese team rounded out the top five.

The pairs free skate is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, airing live on NBCOlympics.com and USA Network.