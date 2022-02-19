American speed skaters Joey Mantia and Mia Kilburg each narrowly missed a place on the podium at their respective speed skating finals on Saturday in Beijing.

Mantia placed fourth in the men's mass start and Kilburg finished fourth in the women's mass start at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Belgium's Bart Swings finished with gold in the men's event, with Korea's Jae Won Chung grabbing silver and Seung Hoon Lee capturing bronze.

Swings won silver in the first-ever men's mass start event at the 2018 Winter Olympics and is the current world record holder on 10,000m incline speed skating with 14.41.425.

In the women's event, Netherland's Irene Schouten earned gold, while Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida grabbed bronze and Canada's Ivanie Blondin claimed bronze.

Schouten is now a three-time gold medal winner in the 2022 Olympics with wins in women's 3000m, women's 5000m and mass start. She earned bronze for the Netherlands in the team pursuit as well.

American skater Giorgia Birkeland finished in 12th place of the women's mass start -- eight spots behind her Team USA teammate, Kilburg.