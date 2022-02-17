curling

U.S. Trails Great Britain Midway Through Men's Curling Semifinals

John Shuster and the U.S. are looking to win a second-straight gold medal

By Mike Gavin

John Landsteiner, John Shuster and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete against Team Switzerland during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session 9 on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The U.S. men's curling team is locked in a back-and-forth game with Great Britain in the semifinals, trailing 5-4 through six ends at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

John Shuster helped give the U.S. an early 2-0 lead before Great Britain responded with three points in the third. The U.S. answered with two points in the fourth to go back in front. Great Britain regained the lead with two points in the fifth.

The U.S. team of Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and alternate Colin Hufman is looking to win a second-straight gold medal.

The winner advances to Saturday's gold-medal game at 1:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

