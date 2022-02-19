Watch: Jamaican Bobsled Team Competes for First Time Since 1998

The Jamaican bobsled team has been world famous since its debut at the 1988 Olympics.

Most of that fame can be attributed to "Cool Runnings," the 1993 film about the formation and journey of that 1988 team. But Jamaica did achieve some success in bobsled during later years, finishing 14th in the 1994 Games.

Since 1998, though, Jamaica has been shut out of Olympic bobsled events.

That all changed in Beijing, when the Jamaican team of Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson and Matthew Wekpe qualified and raced in the four-man event.

Jamaica made its first two runs on Friday night, clocking in with a 1:00.80 in run one and a 1:01.39 in run two. Those times put Jamaica 28th of 28 teams, 5.19 seconds off of Germany's leading time.

Still, it's an achievement to even get back to this stage after 24 years away.

The four-man bobsled event concludes on Saturday, with the third runs beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and the final runs set for 10:20 p.m. ET.