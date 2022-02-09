Olympic Zone

Torino to Beijing: Meet the Five-time Olympians of Team USA

Curler John Shuster, skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender and snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis are in rarefied air: they've all become five-time Olympians by competing in Beijing.

