Torino to Beijing: Meet the Five-time Olympians of Team USA

Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Curler John Shuster, skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender and snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis are in rarefied air: they've all become five-time Olympians by competing in Beijing.