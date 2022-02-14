Eileen Gu

Watch Eileen Gu's Silver-Winning Freeski Slopestyle Run

Gu collected her second medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a clutch final run in slopestyle

By Max Molski

Eileen Gu is taking over the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Chinese freestyle skier won gold in the big air event to begin her Olympic journey and followed that up with a silver medal in slopestyle on Tuesday. 

A slopestyle medal was far from a certainty for the 18-year-old through two runs in the final. Gu was in third place after the first run with a 69.90 score, but she fell on her second run as other competitors rose up the standings.

With Chinese fans rooting at the bottom of the hill, Gu did not squander her final chance. She earned an 86.23 score in the third run, vaulting her into second place with just two more competitors left to ski. Her tricks included a switch Misty 900, a double cork 1080 and a right-side 900.

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud beat Gu by just .33 points in the end. Gremaud’s gold comes four years after she earned silver in the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Gu has one more chance to add another medal in Beijing. She is the favorite in the women’s freeski halfpipe, which begins with qualifying at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

Eileen Gu Wins Second Olympic Medal; Mikaela Shiffrin Returns in Downhill

Eileen Gu Earns Silver in Freeski Slopestyle; Mathilde Gremaud Wins Gold

