What to Know About Team USA's Kaillie Humphries

Kaillie Humphries is aiming for her fourth Olympic gold when she competes in the two-woman bobsleigh for Team USA. She won the first-ever monobob gold medal in Beijing already.

Kaillie Humphries earned a gold medal and American teammate Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the first-ever monobob competition.

Humphries, who was born in Canada, has competed in the bobsled since 2002 after a couple of crashes turned her away from a career in skiing. Humphries then competed for Canada and won her first two gold medals for her home country in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

After a bronze medal finish in Pyeonchang in 2018, Humphries alleges she was verbally and mentally harassed by her coach, which led to her decision to compete for Team USA. She was sworn in as a US citizen in December.

“I have had to earn the right to represent this country,” said Humphries. “And that’s what I think will make this Olympics so special.”

Humphries will compete with Kaysha Love in the two-woman bobsleigh event Saturday. Heats 3 and Heats 4 begin at 7 a.m. ET.

The final gold medal in women's bobsled at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be awarded after the two races.