Charles Barkley Admits to Trolling Warriors Fans, Leaning Into TV Villain Role

Barkley admits to trolling Dubs fans, doesn't care if Mavs win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley has quite the tumultuous relationship with Warriors fans ... or so it appears.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and current TNT "Inside the NBA" analyst has gone back and forth with Dub Nation before and after each of the two Western Conference finals games against the Dallas Mavericks.

From calling San Francisco "hell" after the Mavericks-Phoenix Suns Game 7 to chanting "let's go Mavs" in front of Dub Nation prior to Game 1, to trading "you suck" barbs with fans after the game and trolling the Warriors by wearing a Boban Marjanović Dallas jersey after Game 2, Barkley and Dub Nation have developed quite the fierce rivalry.

At the end of the day, though, Barkley is just an entertainer at heart.

“Oh, I can buy into the [Warriors]," Barkley said on the "Ryen Russillo Podcast" prior to Game 2. "I hate their fans. But we have a lot of give and take, and that doesn’t bother me. They, you know, you know, Ry? As long as people are reacting to your opinion, you're doing what you're supposed to do on television.

"I mean, your job is to make sure people enjoy the sport. You, hopefully, you have good games, but when you, when you're announcer, you want an analyst, whatever, I'm not sure what the hell I am, to be honest with you. You want people to respond to whatever you say. So whether you boo me or cheer me, as long as they. … I'm like Roman Reigns. As long as they acknowledge me, I'm doing my job."

As much as Barkley has portrayed an affinity for the Mavs, it's all part of the act. He truly doesn't care which team advances out of the Western Conference into the NBA Finals.

"But I normally don't care, like this Golden State-Dallas [series]," Barkley added. "I don't care who wins. Boston against Miami. I don't care who wins. You know what I care about, right? I'm ready for this to be over, so I can go play golf and fish every day."

Warriors fans love a villain, and apparently, Barkley loves portraying one. And with Golden State headed to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 at American Airlines Center, Dub Nation certainly will find a way to keep the rivalry going on the road, where TNT will continue its broadcasts.

