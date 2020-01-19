Super Bowl

Chiefs reach Super Bowl 54 by beating Titans, will play 49ers-Packers winner

By Josh Schrock

If the 49ers can take care of business Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, they know who will be waiting for them in Miami. 

The No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round before upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens last weekend. But their improbable run came to an end Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 17-7 midway through the second quarter. But reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes took over from that point forward. He hit Tyreek Hill for a 20-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-14. Then, with time winding down in the second quarter, Mahomes scrambled to the left for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Chiefs never looked back from that point forward, with Mahomes delivering a 60-yard dagger to Sammy Watkins in the fourth quarter to officially end the Titans.

[RELATED: How Rodgers can join historic company with win vs. 49ers]

Mahomes and KC now move on Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where they'll face either Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers or Aaron Rodgers. 

Welcome to the big stage, Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright CSNBY - CSN BAY

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFLfootball49ersGreen Bay Packers
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us