Chiefs reach Super Bowl 54 by beating Titans, will play 49ers-Packers winner

If the 49ers can take care of business Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, they know who will be waiting for them in Miami.

The No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card round before upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens last weekend. But their improbable run came to an end Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 17-7 midway through the second quarter. But reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes took over from that point forward. He hit Tyreek Hill for a 20-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-14. Then, with time winding down in the second quarter, Mahomes scrambled to the left for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 21-17 lead at the break.

Patrick Mahomes with the RUN OF HIS CAREER! pic.twitter.com/0MkGBulSwb — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

The Chiefs never looked back from that point forward, with Mahomes delivering a 60-yard dagger to Sammy Watkins in the fourth quarter to officially end the Titans.

PATRICK MAHOMES CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/VPZHZ6SiMZ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 19, 2020

[RELATED: How Rodgers can join historic company with win vs. 49ers]

Mahomes and KC now move on Super Bowl LIV in Miami, where they'll face either Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers or Aaron Rodgers.

Welcome to the big stage, Patrick Mahomes.