San Francisco Giants

Cristin Coleman, Wife of Tim Lincecum, Dies

Coleman's death was confirmed Thursday by the San Francisco Giants

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.

The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lincecum, who won three World Series with the Giants, made four straight All-Star Games between 2008 and 2011 and won back-to-back NL Cy Young awards.

Coleman "was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us," the Giants said in their statement. A spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle that "Tim is extremely private and we honor and respect his privacy."

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Francisco Giants
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us