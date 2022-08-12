Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.

The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 11, 2022

The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif.

Lincecum, who won three World Series with the Giants, made four straight All-Star Games between 2008 and 2011 and won back-to-back NL Cy Young awards.

Coleman "was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us," the Giants said in their statement. A spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle that "Tim is extremely private and we honor and respect his privacy."