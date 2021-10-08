Duane Kuiper, Mike Krukow Throw Out First Pitch for NLDS Game 1

Kruk & Kuip throw out first pitch ahead of Game 1 of NLDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants found the perfect way to get a sellout crowd roaring before their first playoff game in five years.

Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow took the field together for the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kuiper threw his pitch, and then Krukow tossed him a second ball and Kuiper threw that one to the plate, too.

Kruk and Kuip threw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch 👏 pic.twitter.com/KmYvGdMOYM — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 9, 2021

The two drew a huge ovation from the sellout crowd at Oracle Park, and they even turned the greatest wide receiver of all time into a fan. As Kruk and Kuip were walking off the field, Jerry Rice sprinted over to shake their hands. Rice and Steve Young then gave a speech to get the crowd fired up.

Kuiper, part of perhaps the most popular broadcast team in the country, announced in June that he would miss part of the season as he underwent chemotherapy treatments. He returned to the booth in late July, stunning Krukow, and was a regular at Oracle Park down the stretch as the Giants held off the Dodgers to win the NL West title.

This series will air on TBS, but Kuiper and Krukow are joining Jon Miller and Dave Flemming for a four-man radio booth on KNBR throughout the postseason.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast