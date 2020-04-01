Dusty Baker’s Son Donates 100 Meals For Coronavirus Relief

Dusty Baker always has been one of the most respected people in baseball, both on and off the field. His son, Darren, already is following in his footsteps.

Darren, a second baseman at Cal, announced Tuesday that he donated 100 meals to Feeding America in order to help families who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darren first became famous at just 3 years old in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series when J.T. Snow swooped up the young bat boy at home plate after scoring on a Kenny Lofton triple to give San Francisco a 10-4 lead over the Anaheim Angels. Now 21, he stars for the Cal baseball team.

Baker hit .306 and was a perfect 21-for-21 on stolen base attempts as a sophomore when he made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. He started off slow this year, but finished his junior season batting .286 before Cal's season was canceled after only 16 games. Before the season ended, though, he did lead Cal in hits (18) and runs scored (15).

Going into his junior season, many saw Baker as a rising draft prospect. He really impressed at the plate this summer in the Cape Cod League, is one of the best defensive infielders in the country and his speed can change games. Even more important, he's a leader as displayed with his latest act of kindness.

"He's a big-time leader," Cal manager Mike Neu said to NBC Sports Bay Area in February. "Obviously his playing experience here, his background with who he's learned from -- not just his dad but the big leaguers he's been around, I mean it just automatically gives him so much of a foundation for him and for our whole team.

"He's a leader and he's been great in that role."