Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

From Blade to Boot, Not All Ice Skates Are Created Equal

Jo Ling Kent learns which crucial design details make different types of skates unique, with help from figure skater Ashley Wagner and speed skater Joey Cheek.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsfigure skatingOlympic Zone
