Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics From Blade to Boot, Not All Ice Skates Are Created Equal Published 21 mins ago • Updated 21 mins ago Jo Ling Kent learns which crucial design details make different types of skates unique, with help from figure skater Ashley Wagner and speed skater Joey Cheek. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsfigure skatingOlympic Zone