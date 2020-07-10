Giants

Giants' Buster Posey Opts Out of 2020 Season

The star catcher cited family health concerns when announcing his decision to skip the coronavirus-shortened season

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey announced Friday he will not play in the upcoming MLB season, citing concerns for his family's health and safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Posey and his wife are adopting twins who were born prematurely last week. Posey said they will likely be in neonatal intensive care for months.

"From a baseball standpoint it was a tough decision," Posey said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. "From a family standpoint and feeling like I'm making a decision to protect our children, I feel like it was relatively easy."

In a statement, the Giants expressed support for the six-time All-Star and former National League MVP.

"The Giants fully support Buster's decision," the team said in a tweet. "Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021."

coronavirus pandemic 20 hours ago

Baseball Players Get a Peek at Playing Without Fans

MLB Jul 8

Giants to Resume Oracle Park Workouts After Negative Virus Test Results

"I think Buster is making an incredibly thoughtful decision for him and his family and the one that makes the most sense," Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said, according to Pavlovic.

The upcoming MLB season, which has been shortened by the pandemic, is set to start July 23 with two games, including a matchup between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This article tagged under:

GiantscoronavirusBuster Posey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us