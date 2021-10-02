Giants Win Division for First Time Since 2012, Clinch Top Playoff Seed in National League

The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres with a score of 11-4 on Sunday to win the National League West and lock up the top playoff seed in the National League.

San Francisco will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series. The first game of the NLDS will be on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Giants last won the NL West in 2012. Los Angeles had won the division the past eight seasons.

After going 29-31 during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season in Gabe Kapler’s first year as manager to becoming contenders again at last, the group delivered a stunning turnaround. The Giants navigated through injuries to many key players for long stretches. Brandon Belt, sidelined now by a fractured left thumb, hit 29 home runs and shined alongside fellow World Series veterans Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey.

Now, they believe they’re poised for another deep October run like those champion Giants teams of 2010, ’12 and ’14.

