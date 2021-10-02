Giants

Giants Win Division for First Time Since 2012, Clinch Top Playoff Seed in National League

The Giants will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS

By NBC Bay Area staff

(Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres with a score of 11-4 on Sunday to win the National League West and lock up the top playoff seed in the National League.

San Francisco will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series. The first game of the NLDS will be on Friday, Oct. 8.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Giants last won the NL West in 2012. Los Angeles had won the division the past eight seasons.

2021 MLB Postseason Sep 14

MLB 2021 Postseason: Each Team's Magic Number Tracker

Giants Oct 1

Crazy LaMonte Wade Jr. Stat Shows How Rare Late-Inning Success Is

After going 29-31 during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season in Gabe Kapler’s first year as manager to becoming contenders again at last, the group delivered a stunning turnaround. The Giants navigated through injuries to many key players for long stretches. Brandon Belt, sidelined now by a fractured left thumb, hit 29 home runs and shined alongside fellow World Series veterans Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey.

Now, they believe they’re poised for another deep October run like those champion Giants teams of 2010, ’12 and ’14.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBSan Francisco Giantsmlb playoffs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us