MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa Spurns Giants, Agrees to 12-Year, $315M Mets Contract

Report: Correa spurns Giants, agrees to $315M deal with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Carlos Correa's agreement with the Giants appears to be off as the All-Star shortstop reportedly has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported late Tuesday night.

Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story will be updated...