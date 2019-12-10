San Francisco Giants

Giants Sign Veteran Pitcher Kevin Gausman to 1-Year, $9M Contract

By Dalton Johnson

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Kevin Gausman delivers
The Giants added to their rotation Tuesday by signing veteran free-agent pitcher Kevin Gausman, the team announced. 

San Francisco signed Gausman to a one-year, $9 million contract, but NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported he can earn an extra $1 million in bonuses.

