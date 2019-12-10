Giants Sign Veteran Pitcher Kevin Gausman to 1-Year, $9M Contract

The Giants added to their rotation Tuesday by signing veteran free-agent pitcher Kevin Gausman, the team announced.

OFFICIAL: The #SFGiants have signed right handed pitcher Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract for 2020. pic.twitter.com/nO2bMq5Dv5 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) December 10, 2019

San Francisco signed Gausman to a one-year, $9 million contract, but NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported he can earn an extra $1 million in bonuses.

Gausman gets $9 million, can make more in performance bonuses. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 10, 2019

Gausman was a reliever at end of 2019 season but will start for Giants. He can earn up to $1 million more by hitting bonuses for games started. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 10, 2019

