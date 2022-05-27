Heat Hold Off Celtics to Force Game 7; Warriors Wait for NBA Finals Opponent

Dubs must wait for opponent as Heat force Game 7 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will have to wait a few more days before they know which team they will face in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat avoided elimination with a stunning 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Friday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 at FTX Arena in South Beach on Sunday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jimmy Butler scored a playoff-career high 47 points to keep Miami's season alive.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday night with a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

No matter which team emerges victorious on Sunday in Miami, they will travel to San Francisco for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 2. The Warriors hold home-court advantage over both Eastern Conference teams.

The Warriors and Celtics split their regular-season series, but Golden State finished with a better record, while they beat the Heat in both meetings during the season.

While the Warriors might have liked to start game-planning for one team, they won't be upset about the Celtics and Heat having to play one more physical game to decide the Eastern Conference champion.