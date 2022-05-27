NBA

Heat Hold Off Celtics to Force Game 7; Warriors Wait for NBA Finals Opponent

By Ali Thanawalla

Dubs must wait for opponent as Heat force Game 7 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will have to wait a few more days before they know which team they will face in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat avoided elimination with a stunning 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Friday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 at FTX Arena in South Beach on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler scored a playoff-career high 47 points to keep Miami's season alive.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday night with a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

No matter which team emerges victorious on Sunday in Miami, they will travel to San Francisco for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 2. The Warriors hold home-court advantage over both Eastern Conference teams.

The Warriors and Celtics split their regular-season series, but Golden State finished with a better record, while they beat the Heat in both meetings during the season.

RELATED: Steph's warning to Warriors, NBA was precursor to Finals return

While the Warriors might have liked to start game-planning for one team, they won't be upset about the Celtics and Heat having to play one more physical game to decide the Eastern Conference champion.

