How to Make Oracle Park-Inspired Garlic Fries at Home

On Friday, we will not be watching the San Francisco Giants' home opener at Oracle Park as we are so used to.

The world is facing an unprecedented time due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that means the sports world is facing significant delays.

But we do have some good news for Giants fans staying home: Gilroy Garlic fries.

Gilroy’s Garlic fries at Oracle Park. That’s it, that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/0t4EeaxuHj — Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) July 24, 2019

No, you won't be able to indulge in the Oracle Park must-have staple, but we have the second-best option: Some recipes for you to make the treat from home.

There's a Gordon Biersch version that is rather simple, and has a lot of the ingredients you can find in your fridge and pantry. They also only take about 10 minutes to prep and cook if you want to bake the fries.

The Food Republic has some "ballpark-style" garlic fries that require a few more steps, but it seems worth it if you have the time. These are also deep-fried, and not many can say no to that.

Reddit also came through clutch with a version.

These are also deep-fried, and you get to toss them around in a mixing bowl which has the ballpark feel to it. And you get to pour the extra remaining ingredients in the bowl on top of the fries. That's pretty epic.

We hope you enjoy a small piece of Oracle Park from the comfort of your home.