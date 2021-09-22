Sunday Night Football on NBC returns to the Bay Area with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Green Bay Packers, a rematch of the NFC Championship Game in 2020.

The game scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. will also serve as the 49ers' season home opener at Levi's Stadium.

49ers Enter Sunday Night Football Undefeated

San Francisco aims to remain undefeated after winning its first two games on the road: a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend.

Jimmy Garoppolo fought off No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to win the starting quarterback job and he’s been a steadying force through two games, with no turnovers and 504 total passing yards.

San Francisco is fighting the injury bug again in 2021, though. The 49ers' backfield trio of Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty all suffered injuries in Week 2 after starter Raheem Mostert was lost for the season a week prior.

Packers Look to Build on Momentum After Monday Night Football Win

Green Bay followed up an ugly Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints with a convincing win over the Lions on Monday Night Football.

Detroit was ahead 17-14 at the half before the Packers scored 21 unanswered to finish the game.

Aaron Rodgers had four touchdowns while completing 22 of 27 passes. Running back Aaron Jones caught three touchdowns and ran in another for a monster performance while playing with a heavy heart.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m. on NBC Bay Area with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 5:20 p.m.

The game can also be streamed on Peacock.