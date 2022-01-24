How to Watch NFC Championship 49ers Vs. Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch NFC Championship: 49ers vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a stunning 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers were not at their best during the freezing exchange, but they did enough to ensure Aaron Rodgers and his offensive weapons didn’t run away with the game. That set up an opportunity for kicker Robbie Gould to win the game in the last seconds with a 45-yard kick, and he took full advantage of his opportunity.

The Rams also survived a close encounter on Sunday, as it briefly looked as though Sean McVay’s squad were going to give up a 27-3 lead to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. While the Bucs did manage to tie the game at 27-27, Rams kicker Matt Gay hit a 30-yard field goal to win 30-27.

The Rams are giving their quarterback Matthew Stafford an opportunity to prove himself in big postseason games, which he never was able to participate in during his time with the Lions.

Now, the two teams from California will go head-to-head to see who will represent the state in the Super Bowl versus the champion of the AFC.

What time do the 49ers play in the NFC Championship?

Kickoff between the 49ers and the Rams is set for 3:40 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 30 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

What TV channel is the 49ers game on?

The 49ers-Rams game will air live on FOX.

Come back to NBC Sports Bay Area right after the game for 49ers Postgame Live.

How to stream 49ers vs. Rams live online

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: Yahoo! Sports app, NFL mobile app, NFL Network app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)