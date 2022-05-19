How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants have a big series this weekend with a National League West rival coming to town.

All the action between the Giants and San Diego Padres kicks off Friday night at Oracle Park and baseball fans can watch it on NBC Bay Area!

Here's a breakdown and preview on what to expect:

Giants Take on Another NL West Rival

San Francisco (22-15) enters the weekend series against San Diego following a day off Thursday. The Giants recently took a series win in Colorado, but did drop the final matchup in that three-game set to the Rockies.

The Giants will look to get back in the win column and will have pitcher Jakob Junis start Friday. The right-handed thrower has a 1-1 record, 1.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts so far this season.

Padres Look to Separate From Giants in NL West Standings

San Diego (24-14) comes to Oracle Park fresh off a shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday to clinch a series win. The Padres also won its series prior to facing Philadelphia by taking two games against the Atlanta Braves.

Still, only 1.5 games separate the Padres and Giants, who both are looking up at the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting at No. 1 in the division.

Sean Manaea will take the mound to start the game for the Padres. He has a 2-3 record, 3.77 ERA and 50 strikeouts so far this season.

Watch Giants vs. Padres on NBC Bay Area

The series opener on Friday will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.