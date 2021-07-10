How to Watch UFC 264: McGregor Vs. Poirier III, Live Stream, Fight Card, Odds

How to watch McGregor vs. Poirier III, live stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle their storied rivalry.

The two will meet in the octagon for the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, with the lightweight bout headlining the pay-per-view card in front of a full crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor looks to secure his first victory at lightweight since defeating Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division champion at UFC 205 nearly five years ago, while Poirier aims for his third straight win after losing to former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

In their first fight at UFC 178 in September of 2014, McGregor took care of Poirier swiftly with a first-round TKO victory in less than two minutes. Earlier this year, Poirier came out victorious by utilizing calf kicks to set up a second-round TKO victory over McGregor at UFC 257.

McGregor claimed that inactivity led to the loss in January as Poirier was able to exploit his poor tactics. With a new approach and change to a more traditional karate stance, the Irishman could have a chance to defeat Poirier for a second time.

Poirier knows that McGregor's focus will be on checking the kicks that hampered him in the second fight. Despite a recent tweet from McGregor discouraging takedown attempts, expect Poirier to use his grappling and cardio to wear down McGregor early and take advantage as the fight goes into the later rounds.

Our partner PointsBet currently has McGregor listed as an underdog to Poirier heading into Saturday night. It is the first time McGregor has not been the betting favorite since he fought Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Here is everything you need to know about UFC 264:

UFC 264 main card odds

Dustin Poirier (-139) vs. Conor McGregor (+108), lightweight

Stephen Thompson (-162) vs. Gilbert Burns (+129), welterweight

Tai Tuivasa (-136) vs. Greg Hardy (+108), heavyweight

Irene Aldana (-112) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (-112), women’s bantamweight

Sean O’Malley (-1000) vs. Kris Moutinho (+575), bantamweight

McGregor vs. Poirier III odds

McGregor by KO/TKO: +150

Poirier by KO/TKO: +200

Poirier by DEC: +550

Poirier by SUB: +600

McGregor by DEC: +850

McGregor by SUB: +2200

Draw: +6600

How to watch UFC 264

Date: July 10

July 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

10 p.m. ET (main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

