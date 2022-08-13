How to Watch Washington Nationals Vs. San Diego Padres on Peacock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, More

How to watch Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock: Live stream, TV channel, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Juan Soto is back in Washington.

After a blockbuster trade that saw the 23-year-old slugger leave the Washington Nationals for the San Diego Padres, Soto and his new team are currently in the U.S. capital for a three-game series against his old squad.

San Diego had no trouble in Friday’s game, winning 10-5 after a seven-run inning in the top of the fifth.

The third and final game of the series on Sunday will be broadcast on Peacock as part of MLB’s Sunday Leadoff Series. Here’s how you can watch the contest:

How can I watch the Nationals vs. Padres game on Sunday?

The Padres (64-51) at Nationals (37-77) game will air exclusively on Peacock’s premium service at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benneti will be joined in the booth by local analysts Kevin Frandsen (Nationals) and Mark Grant (Padres).

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

What other MLB games will be streamed on Peacock this season?

Of the 30 MLB teams, 24 will appear on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff series this season. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays will each play three times, leading all teams in appearances.

Here is the remaining 2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule with three games to go:

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Aug. 21 at noon ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins, Aug. 28 at noon ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates, Sept. 4 at noon ET

What’s next for the Nationals and Padres?

After this, the Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series before traveling to San Diego to meet the Friars again, this time in a four-game affair.

The Padres, on the other hand, will head down to Florida to face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series before going back home to play the Nats.