Jake Paul Signs Unspecified Contract With Cleveland Browns

Paul signed with his hometown NFL team on Friday

By Max Molski

Jake Paul is joining his hometown NFL team.

The media personality and celebrity boxer joined Cleveland Browns executive vice president JW Johnson at the podium after signing a contract with the team on Friday.

Paul also shared a video call between him and Johnson before their in-person meetup:

Neither Paul nor the Browns specified exactly what kind of contract they agreed to, but don’t expect him to be in uniform when the Browns face the New Orleans Saints in dreadful Cleveland conditions on Saturday. (Not that it was the sole giveaway, but NFL players are not allowed to wear No. 00.)

Paul was born in Cleveland and grew up in West Lake, Ohio. He is 6-0 in his boxing career with his most recent win coming against former UFC champion Anderson Silva in October.

