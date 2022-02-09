Jeremy Giambi, Former Athletics Outfielder, Dies at Age 47

Former A's outfielder Jeremy Giambi dies at age 47 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former A’s outfielder Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47 at his parents' home in Southern California, his agent said.

Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022

Giambi spent two-and-a-half seasons playing for the A’s from 2000-02. He is the younger brother of A’s great Jason Giambi, who won the 2000 American League MVP when the two were teammates.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

Over his six-year MLB career, Giambi batted .263/.377/.430 with 52 home runs and 209 RBI.

He had his best season as a big leaguer in 2001 with Oakland, hitting .283/.391/.450 with 26 doubles and 12 home runs in 124 games.